Police looking for three women after Colonial Heights carnival assault

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking three young women on assault charges related to an attack at a carnival in Colonial Heights.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on April 17 at the SouthPark Mall in Colonial Heights.

Police believe that at least eight suspects knocked the victim to the ground, and began kicking and punching her.

If you have any information, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.