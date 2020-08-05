Chesterfield Police seek Walgreens robbery suspects

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed the Walgreens at 6851 Temie Lee Parkway at about 6:05 a.m. today. No one was injured during the incident and no weapons were displayed. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need the public’s help locating two men suspected of robbing a county area Walgreens on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened at the Walgreens located at 6851 Temie Lee Parkway shortly after 6 a.m.

According to police, two men entered the store – one jumped the counter to assault the pharmacist and demanded narcotics and the other man demanded money from the register – and later retrieved drugs, cash and ran off.

No one was injured in the incident and no weapons were displayed, police added.

Police described the taller suspect as wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, a light-colored hat, white-and-black shoes and gloves. He was also carrying a bag. The shorter suspect, police said, was wearing all black clothing, black shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

