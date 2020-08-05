CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need the public’s help locating two men suspected of robbing a county area Walgreens on Wednesday.
Officials say it happened at the Walgreens located at 6851 Temie Lee Parkway shortly after 6 a.m.
According to police, two men entered the store – one jumped the counter to assault the pharmacist and demanded narcotics and the other man demanded money from the register – and later retrieved drugs, cash and ran off.
No one was injured in the incident and no weapons were displayed, police added.
Police described the taller suspect as wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, a light-colored hat, white-and-black shoes and gloves. He was also carrying a bag. The shorter suspect, police said, was wearing all black clothing, black shoes and gloves.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 24M Americans fear they won’t be able to pay rent
- Chesterfield secures additional 30M in federal COVID-19 relief funding
- Chesterfield Police seek Walgreens robbery suspects
- Lawmakers seek increased consumer protections during the pandemic
- Lawmakers demand timely mail delivery ahead of November election