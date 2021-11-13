Chesterfield Police seeking 7-11 robber

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are seeking a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Saturday morning at a 7-11 convenience store on Turner Road.

Police say a man entered the store at 3:54 a.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money. Once he had the cash in hand, he fled the store on foot.

They described the suspect as a Black man, between 20 and 30 years old, around 5’10” with a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.