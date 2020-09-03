Chesterfield Police seeking additional victims of sexual assault suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile male he met through a social media app. Chesterfield County Police are now looking for additional victims.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, they received a report in February that a 14-year-old male was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect after they had met on social media. Police continued to investigate the incident as well as a second incident where an unknown suspect arranged to meet a juvenile male for sex.

The suspect arrived at the meeting location and police apprehended and identified 40-year-old Onkar S. Sandhu of the 4800 block of Tooley Drive.

A release from CCPD says, on August 26, 2020, Sandhu was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of electronic device to facilitate sex in the second incident. He was released on bond on Tuesday.

After his release, detectives obtained warrants to arrest Sandhu for forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a child in relation to the Jan. 3 incident. He was arrested on Wednesday and is now being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives believe Sandhu may have additional victims. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.