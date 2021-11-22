Chesterfield Police seeking public’s help locating two fugitives

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the help of the public in the search for two wanted fugitives.

Rashaad Ramaad Scott is wanted for robbery and grand larceny. Scott is 37 years old, 5’10” and weighs 190 lbs.

Rudane Lloyd Graham is wanted for 1st degree murder and use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony. Graham is 31 years old, 6’4″ and weighs 280 lbs.

Graham has been on the run since 2019 after being involved in a Mother’s Day shooting at Chippenham Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield that killed 27-year-old Dwayne R. Reid of Newport News.

Police are asking anyone who has seen either individual to call Crime Solvers or use the p3Tips mobile app.