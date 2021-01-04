Chesterfield police seeking robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking a man related to a Nov. 28 robbery in the 5700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officers arrived at the Jefferson Davis Flea Market, 5700 Jefferson Davis Highway, after reports of a robbery. The suspect, Brandon T. Baskerville, 19, of Chesterfield allegedly entered the victim’s stand at the flea market and snatched a black waist pack off the victim. Police said a struggle ensued, but Baskerville managed to make off with the pack that contained cash.

Baskerville has warrants for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is believed to be staying with friends in Dinwiddie, Prince George, Chesterfield or the City of Richmond.

Police encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baskerville to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or via the P3 app.