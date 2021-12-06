Chesterfield Police seeking suspect who cashed in $5,600 worth of counterfeit checks at two banks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of cashing in on counterfeit checks at two local banks in September.

According to police, the suspect managed to make off with around $5,600 after forging the counterfeit checks.

The names of the individual banks have not been released, but are located on the 9900 block of Iron Bridge Road and the 12800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.



Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Police

If you recognize this suspect, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660