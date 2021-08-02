Chesterfield police seeking two on felony charges

CHESTERFIELD, V.a (WRIC) – Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers have released information on two “fugitives of the week” in the Chesterfield area.

The first suspect is 35-year-old Leonel Hernandez, who is wanted on a charge of identity fraud. Hernandez is a 5’6″ Hispanic male.

The second is 41-year-old William Aaron Stewart. He’s wanted for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge. Stewart is a 5’10” white male.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app.