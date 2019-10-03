Chesterfield Police: Thieves targeting work vans for tools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you drive a work van, listen up! Your vehicle could be a target. Chesterfield County Police say thieves are now targeting work vans, hoping to cash in on stolen tools.

Thieves were caught on camera stealing tools from a work van parked at the Home Depot off Jefferson Davis Highway.

Surveillance video shows the suspects sitting in a black minivan waiting for the driver of the white work van to go inside. Once he does, a man gets out of the minivan and approaches the white work van, swiping $2,000 in tools.

The crime happened in broad daylight.

Larceny from Work Vehicles Watch the highlighted section of this video. Prior to the start of this, the suspects in the dark colored van sat and watched for a while before entering the victim's van. Work vehicles are being targeted for tools stored inside. Please remember to lock vehicles at all times and be aware of your surroundings. This occurred at the Home Depot in Chester. Any information on this crime should be reported to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699. Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Chesterfield County Police say that so far this year, there have been more than 1,200 cars broken into and more than 350 cars stolen. In the majority of the cases, the doors were unlocked.

“Make sure you lock your cars, don’t leave your valuables in plain sight,” said Chesterfield County Police Sgt. Gary Bailey. “Take your guns in at night; take your computers in, your wallets, purses — anything valuable to you. Take it in at night.”

Chesterfield County Police is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings. They say if you see something, say something.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.