WATCH: Chesterfield Police trying to solve 2014 cold case murder of 23-year-old basketball star

CHESTERFIELD POLICE, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are still trying to figure out who killed 23-year-old David Emmanuel-Sinclair Copeland on May 15, 2014.

Recently, Chesterfield Police worked with Copeland’s family to produce a 13-minute video exploring the details of the case. The video — Chesterfield Unsolved — includes interviews, footage, reenactments and information on a reward being offered.

“We hope this video will draw attention to David’s case and generate the information we need to solve it,” Capt. Jay Thornton, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division said in a release.

WATCH: Chesterfield Unsolved

According to authorities, six years ago today, just before 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Meadowdale Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, officers located two adult male shooting victims. One of the men was Copeland. He died at the scene.

Chesterfield authorities encourage anyone with information to reach out to Chesterfield County Police Department’s Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024.