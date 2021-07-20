Chesterfield police continuing to try to solve Halloween weekend homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Months after 38-year-old Sidney Wells was shot and killed in Chesterfield County, police are continuing to look for his killer.

According to police, the shooting took place on Friday, Oct. 30 around 9 p.m. Police responded to Creekview Drive where officers found Wells suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken from the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.