Chesterfield police want to know: have you seen these fugitives?

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights crime solvers are searching for two fugitives this week.

Lazaro Rudy Avalos-Ortiz, 21, is sought in connection to charges of robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is approximately 5’8″, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Darius Tremaine Gaskins, 23, is sought in connection to a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is approximately 5’11”, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed, and a cash reward of up to $5000 is being offered.