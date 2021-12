CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday.

Chesterfield County Police say around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Belmont Rd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found a victim and took them to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say a suspect has been arrested and that the two individuals involved in the incident knew each other.