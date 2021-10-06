Chesterfield road rage shooting suspect in custody, faces felony charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sean Jolley booking photo: Chesterfield County Police Department

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old Petersburg man is in custody and faces felony charges in relation to a road rage shooting on Sept. 30 in Chesterfield County.

Sean M. Jolley was charged with felonious assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jolley allegedly shot another driver on E. Hundred Road around 5:40 p.m. last Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events