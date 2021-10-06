Chesterfield road rage shooting suspect in custody, faces felony charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old Petersburg man is in custody and faces felony charges in relation to a road rage shooting on Sept. 30 in Chesterfield County.

Sean M. Jolley was charged with felonious assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jolley allegedly shot another driver on E. Hundred Road around 5:40 p.m. last Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.