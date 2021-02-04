Chesterfield robbery suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police have arrested a man connected to an armed robbery that took place at the Bellgrade Shell Station on February 2.

Authorities say Paul L. Hermann, 57, of the 11500 block of Greenspring Road in Chesterfield, entered the Shell station at 11440 W. Huguenot Road, displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk was not injured in the robbery.

Police charged Hermann with robbery, and he is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.