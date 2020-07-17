Chesterfield sex offender mistakenly released from Riverside Regional Jail

Juan Pelaez-Marroquin, 20, of Chesterfield County, is described as five feet nine inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A convicted sex offender was mistakenly released from Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County and is currently at large.

Prince George County Police responded to the jail located at 400 Folar Trail at 1:57 p.m today after authorities reported an inmate was mistakenly released when he provided false information to staff.

The inmate is Juan Pelaez-Marroquin, 20, of Chesterfield County, who plead guilty and was convicted with two charges of forcible sodomy. He was incarcerated in the jail and awaiting sentencing.

Pelaez-Marroquin is described as five feet nine inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is currently wanted for felony escape.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804 733–2773, or Crime Solvers at 733-2777, or you can send your tip using the P3tips app.

LATEST HEADLINES: