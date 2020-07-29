Chesterfield teen prosecuted for killing of elderly neighbor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teenager has been sentenced to 35-years in prison for killing his elderly neighbor.

In April 2019, 17-year-old Rafael Angel Vargas killed 87-year-old Bryan Walker with a hammer. He later returned to the home to vandalize it with gang graffiti.

Vargas pleaded guilty to the crime in January and was originally scheduled for sentencing on April 14. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vargas was sentenced on Tuesday for what the judge called a crime of extreme brutality.  Prosecutors say the teen tried to make it look like Walker was killed during a robbery by an MS-13 gang member. Walker was considered one of Chesterfield County’s leading advocates for historic preservation. 

