Chesterfield woman arrested and charged with felony child neglect of 3-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect in Chesterfield County, according to police.

On October 9, 2021, police responded to an area hospital for a report that a 3-year-old boy who had been taken to the hospital appeared to be severely neglected.

The child is still hospitalized and in serious condition.

After an investigation by police, Sandra D. Thomas, 54, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 11, and charged with felony child neglect in relation to the case.

Thomas, from the 600 block of Royal Crescent Drive, is related to the victim and is his caregiver.

Police are continuing their investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.