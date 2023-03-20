HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police confirmed today that the teenage suspect in a shootout with Henrico Police Sunday afternoon has died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the Short Pump area at 4:40 p.m. Sunday for a reported larceny. In an interview with the victim on scene, they described a male and female suspect who had brandished a gun, but had not been otherwise violent.

Police located the suspects after an investigation, and they fled on foot.

According to police, the deceased fired first on officers, three of whom returned fire. The suspect, who police have now confirmed was a child, was struck during the firefight, though police did not confirm that it was them who shot him.

The medical examiner is now investigating the cause and manner of death.

He was taken to a hospital that afternoon, but died of his injuries there some time later.

Another suspect who was in the deceased’s truck with him at the time of the shootout has not been charged, according to police. All three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignments.