RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – According to a Thursday press release, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) arrested Latina Townes, 39, of Richmond on Wednesday night for the abduction of her daughter. She was arrested without incident and her daughter is in good health.

Mugshot of Latina Townes, 39, of Richmond (Photo courtesy of RPD).

Townes’ daughter, Lavasia, 1, is now in the custody of Richmond’s Department of Social Services.

Prior to being found, Lavasia was last seen on Saturday, February 12, with her mother. They were the subject of an advisory to RPD on February 22.

The police thank the public for providing information which assisted their investigation.