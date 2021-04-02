Baby returned in Chesterfield, police still looking for suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An abducted 4-month-old baby has been reunited with his family Friday morning, but police are still searching for the woman who took him.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said they received a report on March 28, that Danielle R. Hicklin, 53, took Marcello A. Husband, a 4-month-old out of the state several days prior and had not returned.

According to police, Hicklin regularly babysits Marcello but took the baby to New York without his mother’s permission.

On Friday, April 2, Hicklin left Marcello with a third party in Richmond which then contacted authorities. Marcello was healthy and quickly returned to his mother.

Police obtained a warrant for abduction against Hicklin, and are currently searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804)748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.