Children died in January and August after being discovered unresponsive at in-home daycare

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating the deaths of two children who were found unresponsive in a Norfolk home in January and August.

10 On Your Side first reported the death of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas on Tuesday. Kaylee died after she became unresponsive in a home in the 1300 block of Jenifer Street around 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Kaylee was in the care of 37-year-old Jessica Cherry when she became unresponsive. Cherry lived in the Jenifer Street home and ran an unlicensed day care facility out of it, according to Norfolk prosecutors.

Cherry isn’t facing charges in connection with Kaylee’s death as of Friday; however, she is charged with several felonies stemming from incidents unrelated to the 2-year-old’s death. These alleged ABUSE crimes happened on Aug. 11 and were captured on a Ring video inside the home. Police discovered the video as they were investigating Kaylee’s death.

Cherry is charged with:

Two counts of gross wanton or reckless care for a child

Two counts of endangerment, cruelty, or injuries to children

Stab/cut wounds with malicious intent

Attempted malicious wounding

During a Thursday bond hearing for Cherry, a Norfolk prosecutor also mentioned that police are investigating another death of a child that happened in the home in January. Cherry’s defense attorney and a Norfolk Juvenile Domestic Relations Court judge objected to the mention of the other child’s death in court, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed that the Norfolk Police Department is investigating it.

NPD Public Information Officer Noel Lipieko confirmed that a 1-year-old boy died after he was discovered unresponsive in the home on Jan. 16. Emergency responders took him to a local hospital where he died on Jan. 20. Police are investigating the incident as an undetermined death. Cherry isn’t facing charges in connection to the 1-year-old boy’s death as of Friday.

NPD directed 10 On Your Side to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the 1-year-old’s cause and manner of death; however, the Tidewater District Administrator Donna Price declined to release information without the child’s name.

