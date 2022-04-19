WASHINGTON CO, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County.

Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came across the body while mushroom hunting.

Public help is needed to better identify the child, detectives say. Police describe him as a young, black male between the ages of five years old and eight years old. According to ISP, the child is approximately four feet tall and has a slim build and a short haircut. Detectives believe the child’s death occurred sometime within the last week.