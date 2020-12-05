CHILLING VIDEO: Brunswick Sheriff’s Office releases footage of men forcing homicide victim into home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released security camera footage from Friday morning that shows three men forcing the victim of a homicide into his own home.
At about 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, the office said they received a call for an unresponsive male at the 22000 block of Governor Harrison Parkway near the Brunswick/Greensville county line.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found Shawn David Livingston, 60, of Freeman, Virginia in his home with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
They said emergency medical personnel pronounced Livingston dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained a home surveillance video which shows at least three people forcing Livingston into his home earlier the same morning around 6:12 a.m. Officials said the initial investigative information shows that drug distribution possibly had a strong influence in this case.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will be conducting an autopsy.
Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals or has any information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133 or Crime Solver’s at 434-848-2336. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Richmond Police Department is conducting a death investigation linked to a reported early morning shooting on W Broad Street.
- A convicted felon, who was out of prison for 36 days, now indicted on several charges after prosecutors said he broke into a teacher’s home while she was teaching remotely.
- An overnight vehicle crash in Nottoway County has left one pedestrian dead, according to Virginia State Police.
- Ashley Moody will join Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Friday morning to discuss a "major" organized crime spree at a large retailer across multiple states.
- The Henrico County Police Department is actively investigating a reported shooting in the 400 block of Laburnum Avenue. They were called to the scene around 10 a.m. today.
- Virginia State Capitol Police is investigating shots fired this morning at a state parking deck.
- A man wanted for a double fatal crash in Richmond's Northside on Thanksgiving day was arrested Thursday in Currituck County, North Carolina.
- More people are falling victim to a rise in a specific type of crime: carjackings.
- A man seen running down the street in his underwear led officers to a suspected human smuggling operation where over two dozen people were being held in a southwest Houston home, police said Thursday.
- A fugitive subject wanted out of Richmond for two counts of involuntary manslaughter was taken into custody by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.