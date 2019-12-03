Citizen offers reward to solve Richmond man’s murder in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Tuesday that a “concerned citizen” has offered a reward to help solve the murder of a 27-year-old Richmond man who was killed in a double shooting in Petersburg last week.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of McKenzie Street at 11:17 p.m. on Nov. 27, for a report of a double shooting in the area. Officers arrived and found two victims, one fatally shot and another who was shot in the leg.

On Tuesday, Petersburg police identified 27-year-old William Joseph Spillane as the man who was found shot to death. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives later determined that the shooting did not take place where the victims were found.

Police are asking anyone in the area of High Street and University Boulevard at the time to come forward if they have any information.

In an effort to solve the case, a concerned citizen has offered a $1,000 reward “for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible,” according to police.

