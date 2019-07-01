1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

City employee gets 2 years for defrauding Hopewell of nearly $500K

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Richmond was given two years in prison Monday for her participation in a conspiracy to defraud funds meant for at-risk students in Hopewell. The woman, 45-year-old Jamillah Karriem, was also found guilty of filing false tax returns.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Karriem was working as the Comprehensive Services Act (CSA) Coordinator for the City of Hopewell in 2011 when she directed a friend of hers to form a fraudulent business. The business, A World of Possibilities (WOP), claimed to provide mentoring and counseling to at-risk students at public schools in Hopewell, court documents said.

As CSA Coordinator, Karriem was in charge of directing CSA-funded contracts to businesses that provide services to at-risk students in the city. The DOJ says Karriem “steered a CSA counseling services contract” to WOP and that from 2011 to 2015 the company billed the City of Hopewell more than $480,000 for services it did not provide.

The DOJ said that Karriem and her co-conspirator split the proceeds from the City of Hopewell and that she filed four false tax returns to under report her income from 2012 to 2015. “Karriem’s total criminal tax loss amounts to at least $133,602,” the release states.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events