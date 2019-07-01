City employee gets 2 years for defrauding Hopewell of nearly $500K

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Richmond was given two years in prison Monday for her participation in a conspiracy to defraud funds meant for at-risk students in Hopewell. The woman, 45-year-old Jamillah Karriem, was also found guilty of filing false tax returns.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Karriem was working as the Comprehensive Services Act (CSA) Coordinator for the City of Hopewell in 2011 when she directed a friend of hers to form a fraudulent business. The business, A World of Possibilities (WOP), claimed to provide mentoring and counseling to at-risk students at public schools in Hopewell, court documents said.

As CSA Coordinator, Karriem was in charge of directing CSA-funded contracts to businesses that provide services to at-risk students in the city. The DOJ says Karriem “steered a CSA counseling services contract” to WOP and that from 2011 to 2015 the company billed the City of Hopewell more than $480,000 for services it did not provide.

The DOJ said that Karriem and her co-conspirator split the proceeds from the City of Hopewell and that she filed four false tax returns to under report her income from 2012 to 2015. “Karriem’s total criminal tax loss amounts to at least $133,602,” the release states.

