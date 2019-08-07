Clues still sought in 20-year-old New Kent County cold case homicide

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Clues are still wanted in a 20-year-old cold case homicide that left a then-recent graduate of Atlee High School dead.

Sarah Bruehl, 18, was shot and killed while driving on Interstate-64 in New Kent County on August 8, 1999.

The 20-year-anniversary of her death is Thursday.

Police say Bruehl and two friends were traveling on I-64 near exit 205 (Bottoms Bridge) before the shooting.

Bruehl’s vehicle crashed off the right side of the interstate, according to police. Two female passengers in the vehicle, age 17 and 18, were injured but survived.

All three had recently graduated from Atlee High School.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.