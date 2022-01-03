Colonial Heights Crime Solvers looking for attempted ‘shoplifting’ supsects

Officials said on Nov. 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. two suspects were seen under-ringing items and altering price tags at the self-checkout line at the Walmart on 671 Southpark Blvd, in Colonial Heights. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for help identifying two people who tried to “shoplift” at a Walmart in November.

Officials said on Nov. 23, 2021, at 9 p.m. two suspects were seen under-ringing items and altering price tags at the self-checkout line at the Walmart on 671 Southpark Blvd, in Colonial Heights. Store security tried to stop the suspects, but they left the store and the items behind.

The first suspect is a man who was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, a black and gray ball cap and a gray jacket. The second is a woman who was wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants, a light-colored scarf and a dark-colored jacket. They left the area in a 1996-2001 blue Honda Prelude.

Below are photos of the two suspects:

The two suspects. (Photos: County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone who has information about this incident or can identify the suspects is asked to call Solvers at 804-748-0660, use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.