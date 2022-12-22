COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The man believed to have performed an armed robbery at a Colonial Heights electronics store has been arrested, police say.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 8 just after noon. The Colonial Heights Police Department said a man walked into Hot Spot Electronics and showed the clerk a gun while demanding money. The suspect then reportedly ran from the scene after being given cash.

Dakwon L. Jones, 24, of Chesterfield, was identified as the suspect, and arrested on Dec. 19 in Midlothian, without incident.

Photos released by local police show the suspect who is believed to have performed an armed robbery of Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights (Photo: The Chesterfield Police Department)

Jones was charged with Robbery and with the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.