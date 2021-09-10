Colonial Heights man faces 24 charges following I-95 police chase

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old Colonial Heights man is facing charges for seven felonies, eight misdemeanors and nine traffic offenses after what state police are calling a “short pursuit.”

A Virginia State Trooper attempted to pull over a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox with improper registration on Interstate 95 on Thursday. The driver, Michael Wayne Newman, Jr., did not stop for the trooper and instead attempted to escape at a “high rate of speed.”

25-year-old Michael Wayne Newman, Jr. of Colonial Heights

When Newman attempted to exit I-95 near Henry Road police say he ran the stop sign at the end of the exit ramp and then drove off the road and down an embankment. When he came to a stop in the middle of the road, a trooper tried to block his minivan and take him into custody.

When the trooper got out of the car, Newman drove away a second time.

He drove back onto I-95 and continued driving away. When the state trooper pulled up in the lane next to him he saw Newman waving what police said looked like a firearm at the trooper. It was at this time that the trooper also realized there was a woman in the passenger’s seat of the car.

Newman kept attempting to drive away and exited again, this time at Blue Star Highway. After exiting, he lost control of the minivan and troopers used a “pursuit intervention technique” to prevent him from going any further.





He was then taken into the custody. State police said no one was hurt during the chase.

At the time of his arrest, Newman had multiple outstanding felony warrants from Prince George County. He has been charged with the following:

Abduction by force (female passenger)

Driving While Intoxicated

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Possession of controlled paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/I drugs

Reckless driving by speed

Reckless driving failure to stop/signal

Reckless driving

Failure to yield entering a highway

No operators license

Hit and run, failure to stop

Disregard commands by a law enforcement officer

Damage to state property x2

Improper registration

He has also been charged with nine other traffic infractions. He is being held without bond at the Sussex Jail.