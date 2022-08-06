RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found two men with gunshot wounds who were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims, 31-year-old Rashard Lewis of Colonials Heights, died from his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.