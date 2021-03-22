Colonial Heights police arrest three men linked to Waffle House shooting

(Left to right) The department said Migueal Bouldin, 25 of Richmond, has been charged with inciting a riot; Jaquan W. Poarch, 25 of North Chesterfield, has been charged with inciting a riot; and Anthony T. Taylor Jr., 20, of Hopewell, has been charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department said they have arrested three men linked to a February Waffle House shooting.

The department said at about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot and roadways near the Waffle House located at 2002 Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said they found evidence that multiple rounds were exchanged in that area.

Two men, a 19-year-old from Alexandria and a 25-year-old from Richmond, were hospitalized in the incident. The 19-year-old man was later released after receiving treatment. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the CHPD said investigators executed multiple search warrants that recovered drug distribution materials, multiple firearms and more than 150 pieces of evidence that were sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond for further examination.

Pieces of evidence obtained by investigators. (Photos from the Colonial Heights Police Department)

The department said Migueal Bouldin, 25 of Richmond, has been charged with inciting a riot; Jaquan W. Poarch, 25 of North Chesterfield, has been charged with inciting a riot; and Anthony T. Taylor Jr., 20, of Hopewell, has been charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

The CHPD said three men are currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

The CHPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 804-520-9300 option seven. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit a tip using the P3 mobile app.