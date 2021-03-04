24-year-old Dinwiddie man accused of murdering his father in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie man is accused of killing his 60-year-old father inside his home in Colonial Heights they day after he was released from jail.

Authorities said that on Wednesday, March 3, they responded to the 200 block of Woodbridge Road for grand larceny involving firearms. Langdon M. Conklin, 24, was taken into custody. He was later charged and released on an unsecured bond.

Early Thursday morning, Colonial Heights authorities responded to Woodbridge Road, again, for a report of a burglary in process. As officers were arriving, a suspicious vehicle was leaving the area. The driver failed to yield to the officers and a police pursuit started. Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Police assisted in the chase.

The vehicle came to a stop around Route 288 and Hull Street Road. Langdon M. Conklin was drivign the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

At the same time of the pursuit, other Colonial Heights units continued their response to the home on Woodbridge Road. Officers searched the home and found the homeowner, Robert M. Conklin, who was Langdon M. Conklin’s father, dead inside the home.

Sources told 8News that the victim had been beaten.

Langdon M. Conklin is charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering with a deadly weapon and grand larceny.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending his next court appearance in Colonial Heights Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on March 5.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.