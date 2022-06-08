COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two suspects of a recent armed robbery.

According to the Colonial Heights Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at the Pickwick Shopping Center around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. It was determined that two men went into the Lucky 7 convenience store, took out a weapon and demanded money.

The suspects took money from the store before leaving the area in a gold four-door sedan. The suspects and their car were both captured on security cameras during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.