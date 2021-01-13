Colonial Heights Police warn of string of car thefts

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two vehicles were stolen Tuesday night in Colonial Heights, according to police, the latest in a string of multiple car break-ins over the course of the past few days.
The Colonial Heights Police Department (CHPD) is warning residents that these crimes have occurred in the late night and early morning hours.
According to a Wednesday release, in addition to the stolen vehicles, items were taken from cars. Police say the incidents occurred in the MacArthur Ave., Prince Albert Ave., Snead Ave., Farris Ave., Maple Grove Ave., and Moore Ave. areas.
To prevent further crimes like this and to help locate possible suspects, authorities are urging anyone with a camera that was recording in one of the aforementioned areas to register their camera on the City website and contact police.
Those with information regarding these incidents are asked to call 804-520-9300, option #7, or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
