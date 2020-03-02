Woman wanted for pickpocketing in Colonial Heights 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights police department ask for your help identifying a coat pickpocketer.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb 19 at 4:50 p.m. at 7-Eleven on the 600 block of the Boulevard.

According to police, the female suspect was captured on camera stealing $60 in cash out of the coat pocket of another customer standing next to her. She was last seen leaving the area in a burgundy colored sedan, police said.

If you know any information, please contact Officer Aleshire at aleshired@colonialheightsva.gov.