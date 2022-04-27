RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Colorado man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday for committing at least two armed robberies of commercial businesses, one of which was in Richmond.

According to a release sent out by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Denver native, 59-year-old Lloyd E. Rhodes, II, began his cross-country robbery spree in Colorado, where Rhodes visited the Old Chicago restaurant in Colorado Springs in August 2019. Rhodes entered the restaurant, demanded to speak with a manager, and pointed a Taurus handgun at the manager while he demanded money from the safe. The manager attempted to flee out of the office, but a struggle between the two ensued, during which Rhodes shot him in the hand, and then fled.

A little over a year later, the DOJ said Rhodes traveled to Richmond, where he visited an off-track betting facility, Virginia Horseplay. Rhodes was seen interacting with other customers at the business for several hours. When employees took the cash earned from the day into a separate room to count, Rhodes entered the room, displayed what the release said appeared to be a firearm, and ordered the two employees onto the floor. The employees complied and gave up the money. Rhodes also emptied a nearby safe containing additional cash from the business.

The DOJ release said in all, Rhodes stole $40,000 cash. As part of the plea agreement, the Colorado authorities agreed not to pursue four additional robberies in their jurisdiction.