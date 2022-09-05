CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends gathered at the Charlie Sydnor Playground Monday evening for a prayer vigil to honor the life of Brandon Robertson. He’s the 29-year-old shot to death inside his car Saturday morning.

Robertson, who many knew as “BP Beezy,” was a local DJ, who had become a familiar face at community events in Richmond.

“Brandon was an energetic, exciting and loving father,” said Charles Willis, a mentor for Robertson. “He had a love for the music business. I called him son and he called me pop because we’re son and dad in the music business.”

Brandon Robertson. Photo credit: Charles Willis.

Charles Willis (left) standing with former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (center) and Brandon Robertson (right). Photo credit: Charles Willis

Charles Willis (left) standing with Brandon Robertson (right). Photo credit: Charles Willis.

Willis said Robertson had a passion for giving back to the Richmond community where he grew up. Just weeks ago, he served as DJ for the National Night Out against crime. 8News also obtained a photo of him standing alongside former Governor Ralph Northam at an event in Richmond’s southside.

“It got to the point where I would get called to DJ for a high school or middle school, and I would have to bring him with me to DJ because people loved him so much,” Willis said.

Early Saturday morning, Robertson was found shot to death inside his car at the Rockwood Apartments on Old Courthouse Road. On scene, 8News witnessed yellow caution tape encircling the white vehicle where the victim was found.

“He made it home to momma and daddy, but he never had a chance to step outside his vehicle,” Willis said. “Someone approached his vehicle and shot him cold blooded… took his life.”

As of Monday evening, Chesterfield police had not released any suspect information; however, Willis is pleading with the community to end the gun violence.

“For one to use violence to resolve conflict is devastating to his family, the community and his children,” he said. “This is hard for a community that had come to love Brandon…and folks are heartbroken.”

Anyone who may have information about this murder is urged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.