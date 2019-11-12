Community seeks answers as young girl fights for her life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A young girl is fighting for her life after a random shooting into her home left her with a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred just after midnight Tuesday on Joplin Avenue on the city’s Southside.

Police said the victim is under the age of 15 and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone shot into her home.

Neighbors told 8News they heard gunfire early this morning. One resident said they heard about 18 gunshots with what sounded like an automatic weapon.

“That’s kind of messed up for real cause normally that stuff don’t happen on this street right here,” Shaki Sprattley, a neighbor, said on Tuesday.

Sprattley told 8News he was sleeping when the shooting happened, but that his mother heard everything.

“She heard shooting last night so the kids got up and went in the room with her,” he said. “She thought it was coming from the backyard cause it sounded so close but the whole time it was right down the street.”

Another neighbor said police came to get bullet casings left in their yard on Tuesday morning. The gunfire also struck another home in the area.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. People with information have been asked to call Crime Stoppers.

