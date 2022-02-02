Conspirators in murder, kidnapping plot in Virginia’s Mennonite country face extradition from Scotland

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three conspirators implicated in a plot to murder four Mennonite farmers and kidnap their children in Virginia’s rural Shenandoah Valley may soon return to the United States to stand trial after their last-ditch appeal failed.

A fourth conspirator, Frank Jesse Amnott, plead guilty in federal court in 2019, admitting his own role in the failed plot and naming his wife, Jennifer Lynn Amnott, and two others as co-conspirators.

Jennifer Amnott, 36, along with Valerie Perfect Hayes, 41, and Gary Blake Reburn, 58, fled to the United Kingdom in the wake of their failed plot to kidnap five children from their homes in Rockingham County and murder their parents.

They have been awaiting extradition there since 2019. On Monday, Jan. 31, the High Court of Scotland denied an appeal of their extradition so they’ll likely be returned to custody in the United States to stand trial at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville.

In a statement, the Richmond Bureau of the FBI noted that they could still file further appeals.

Foundational Lies

According to an outline of the facts of the case, filed in federal court and attested to by Frank Amnott, the Amnotts met Hayes in 2014 through a mutual friend.

Hayes, the documents state, claimed to the Amnotts that she was a clandestine operative of the U.S. government – one of many lies she would tell them over the next few years.

The Amnotts had been trying unsuccessfully to have children for several years, experiencing repeated miscarriages – something that Hayes was aware of.

Hayes told the Amnotts she could arrange an adoption for them, claiming that her fictitious work with the government gave her access to children who were “victims of abuse and neglect.” Several times, Frank Amnott said, she told them she had arranged an adoption for them – but none ever materialized.

In 2018, the Amnotts lived in Florida and Hayes lived in Maryland with her boyfriend, Reburn, the fourth conspirator.

It was then that Hayes told the Amnotts that three of her children – supposedly named “Ronin,” “Leona” and “Zippy” – had been kidnapped, and were in the custody of two Mennonite families in Virginia. Hayes asked for the Amnotts help recovering them, and they agreed, traveling from Florida to Maryland in July 2018.

It was then, according to Frank Amnott, that Hayes promised them they could keep one of the other children after their kidnapping plot was completed.

The Amnotts planned to rename the kidnapped child “Caleb.”

The Plan Falls Apart

Valerie Hayes and Frank Amnott left Maryland on July 27, 2018, keeping in touch with Jennifer Amnott by cell phone.

Their plan: enter the first house while the father was milking the family cows early in the morning. Hold the mother at gunpoint and bundle their two children into the car, then take the mother to a separate location and execute her in cold blood. The father would be shot as he returned his morning chores.

Then, Jennifer Amnott and Gary Reburn would do the same at the second home, kidnapping three of the five children and locking the two older boys in their rooms as their parents were executed.

The plan went off the rails almost immediately. At the first house, early on the morning of July 28, Frank Amnott and Jennifer Hayes observed a hired hand leaving to milk the cows – not the father of the house.

They decided they would need extra help and returned to Maryland to pick up Reburn, arriving back in Rockingham County that afternoon.

They now intended to carry out all of the murders and kidnappings together. All five children were under the age of eight.

The documents state that none of the defendants were “family members to the children, nor did they have any colorable claim to legal custody under the law.”

Slipping Through Law Enforcement’s Fingers

On Sunday, July 29, while the first family was at church, Reburn and Hayes entered their home, stealing clothes she would later use as a disguise and mapping the layout of the house.

Hayes had already cased the second family’s home the year before, while posing as a federal investigator.

That evening, Reburn, Amnott and Hayes approached the house. Hayes, dressed in Mennonite garb, led the way and knocked on the front door.

The father opened the door, at which point Amnott flashed his firearm. The father attempted to close the door on them, but Amnott forced his way in, subduing the father and allowing Hayes and Reburn, both armed, to enter.

While the three attempted unsuccessfully to locate the mother, she had already slipped out a side door with a wireless phone, fleeing to a nearby field and calling the police.

Reburn and Amnott brought the father into the basement, where Reburn tied his hands with zipties and forced him to kneel. Reburn then left the home, leaving Amnott in the basement.

Outside, a deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had just arrived, and was met by the mother – and Valerie Hayes. Hayes, who met the deputy outside, convinced him that she was simply a neighbor passing by, much to the mother’s confusion, and was joined by Reburn shortly afterwards.

The deputy told the mother to get in Hayes and Reburn’s car and leave for a safe location. She did, despite misgivings about Hayes and Reburn’s identity, as they appeared to have been working with Amnott, and was reportedly dropped off at a nearby convenience store.

Reburn and Hayes then fled, reuniting with Jennifer Amnott in Maryland.

While Frank Amnott was taken into custody without incident by the deputy, Hayes, Reburn and Jennifer Amnott ditched the car and, in early August, fled to Scotland, where they were caught and have been held ever since.

The factual outline was corroborated by Frank Amnott in exchange for a plea agreement that came with a reduction in his sentence. Information from the charging document against Frank Amnott suggests that the other conspirators could face up to life in prison on the charges of conspiracy to commit murder.