Construction workers, next-door business owner react after burglar crashes into gun store, steals guns

Two local construction crews were at the scene of the gun store heist Saturday afternoon, boarding up the doors to the shop. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – A man smashed a white Mercedes SUV into the front of the Town Gun Shop of Richmond, shattered a display case and ran away with guns early Saturday morning.

The burglary happened around 1 a.m. on Courthouse Road. Chesterfield Police are now searching for whoever the bold robber was.

The SUV was recovered near the scene, but no suspect was arrested. Although, surveillance video did capture the suspect.





Two local construction companies had crews in the shopping center Saturday afternoon, boarding up the front of the store in order for repairs to the storefront from the inside out to begin.

8News crews were there Saturday afternoon and while there, several customers walked up to ask what happened and when the store would open.

Contractor Austin Crenshaw with Illustrative Improvements described the scene he drove up on Saturday.

“Basically both storefront doors are completely caved in and laying on the ground. And, it looks like they have definitely gotten into some of the gun cabinets and you know, got away with quite a bit,” Crenshaw told 8News.

Next door to the Town Gun Shop, Lora Wall owns a scrapbooking club called Scrap U.

“I could see that they had struck again and the glass was strewn from the front end of the shopping center all the way back,” she described.

She said someone attempted to burglarize the store next to hers last week.

“They did bust one of their windows and busted a hole in a second window trying to get in. But, they’re very safe over there and have bars, so they weren’t able to get in,” Wall said about the previous incident.

Travis Cobb with Richmond Renovations was part of the construction crew there Saturday. He said the business usually sees a lot of customers.

“This is probably the most unique one I’ve been a part of. Like I said, usually it’s a young kid that just got their license that accidentally put it into drive instead of reverse and right through the building they went,” Cobb said about previous construction jobs. “But, we handle it the same way. We try not to damage the building. We try to just be not very invasive at all and just give everybody plenty of room to work.”

Wall is concerned something like this happened so close to her business. “How scary that is that someone wanted [the guns] that bad,” she told 8News.

“It does worry me just because we are right next door and while they have lots of safety features and lots of bars everywhere, you know, it obviously concerns me that if a criminal doesn’t know that, that they would try to gain access to their store through my store,” she said.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, is described as a Black male around 5’8″ between 20 and 25 years old, with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark plaid pants, and dark colored gloves.

If you have any information, call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.