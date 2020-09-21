Convicted Louisa teen abductor sentenced to decade behind bars

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A judge has sentenced Bruce Lynch, convicted in the abduction and sexual exploitation of a Louisa County teen last year, sparking a nationwide search, to a decade behind bars.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to abducting and sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter. The October 2019 search for the teen began after authorities were alerted that her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Lynch, may have taken her.

Lynch, then 33, and the teen were on the run for nine days, beginning Oct. 21.

The pair were spotted in Hanover, in the county’s Montpelier area, one week later, on Oct. 28, leaving many residents on edge. Two days later, on Oct. 30, Lynch and the teen were detained by authorities without incident in Caroline County following a traffic stop, according to a family friend.

8News cameras rolled as Lynch was taken to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Lynch, who was denied bond on Nov. 1, was sentenced to 40 years behind bars. He will only serve 10 years, however, after a suspension of 30 years.

Lynch was supposed to be arraigned on eight charges linked to the sexual exploitation of a minor but pleaded guilty before going to trial.

He faced up to 80 years in jail.

