Convicted Virginia sex offender arrested on US border in Maine, found with missing and endangered woman

Arrest of Virginia registered sex offender, missing and endangered woman in northwestern Maine. (Photo courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol)

RANGELEY, Maine (WAVY) — A 21-year-old Virginia man wanted on a local felony warrant was arrested at the United States border in northwestern Maine Thursday.

He was with a woman who was the subject of a missing and endangered person alert, according to a U.S. Border Patrol news release.

According to Border Patrol, agents received information Thursday from an off-duty warden with the Maine Warden Service reporting two suspicious people near a remote forested area in the northwestern part of the state.

Border Patrol agents tracked the two down and found them to both be U.S. citizens.

They then checked records through law enforcement databases and the National Crime Information Center and confirmed the man was a convicted violent sex offender and a fugitive from Virginia. He was wanted on an extraditable warrant for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

The woman had an alert out as a missing and endangered person.

Border Patrol agents arrested the man and took the woman into custody for her safety.

The man was turned over to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Virginia.

The woman spoke with detectives from the Maine Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Program at the Rangeley Border Patrol Station. She was later reunited with her family.

“Significant arrests of violent criminals like this are great examples of how our partnerships with local and state agencies are imperative to the safety and security of our communities and our nation,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider. “We hope we have provided relief and comfort to the victim and her family with her safe return home.”