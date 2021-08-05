Couple charged with storing son’s body in freezer appear in Chesterfield courtroom, hearing re-scheduled for October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dina and Kassceen Weaver made their first appearances in a Chesterfield County courtroom on Thursday, as the couple faces charges for storing the body of their dead son in a freezer for more than two years.

The two appeared before a judge in Chesterfield Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday, October 15 at 2 p.m.

Thursday was intended to be the preliminary hearing in this case, but the court still waiting for forensic evidence to be returned, a source familiar with the case tells 8News.

Dina had been required to live at her brother’s house according to a previous court agreement, but her attorneys asked the judge to allow Weaver to live elsewhere. The judge agreed.

Kassceen and Dina are not being represented by the same attorneys, and the two were not seen interacting with one another in court on Thursday.

