Couple sentenced for international fraud scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A husband and wife were sentenced Friday to a combined 92 months in prison for their roles in a fraud scheme that prosecutors say primarily targeted elderly Americans.

According to court documents, Chirag Choksi, 36, and Shachi Majmuder, 36, were members of a criminal conspiracy in which a variety of schemes were used to trick and coerce victims into mailing and shipping cash to other conspiracy members. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says such schemes included impersonating law enforcement officers and other government officials.

“The financial and emotional harm these scams cause elderly victims and their family members can be devastating,” U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said. “The scope of fraud perpetrated through robocalls from overseas call centers is truly enormous. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2019 it received nearly 400,000 complaints alleging imposter fraud claims totaling $152.9 million, which government officials suspect substantially underestimates the extent of fraud because many victims do not report their losses. As seen from the evidence in this case, a disproportionate percentage of those victims are elderly.”

According to a Friday release, the schemes generally started with automated “robocalls” from a call center in India that were designed to create a sense of urgency with unsuspecting recipients. In one particular instance involving a victim in Chesterfield County, members of the conspiracy reportedly impersonated DEA agents and told the victim that they had found a vehicle located near the southwestern border of the U.S. that contained a large amount of cocaine and the victim’s bank information. The fraudsters then convinced the victim to surrender half the cash in her bank accounts as a sign of good faith until an investigation cleared her of any criminal activity.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says, in total, Choksi and Majmudar received or attempted to receive 11 shipments from 10 victims in multiple states throughout the country, totaling $132,200 in cash.

Choksi has been sentenced to 78 months in prison, while Majmudar was sentenced to 14 months.