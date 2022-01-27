Judge decides Loudon teen will not have to register as sex offender after assaults

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudon County teenager convicted of sexually assaulting girls at two separate Loudon County schools will no longer have to register on Virginia’s Adult Sex Offender List, according to WJLA.

The 15-year-old boy was found guilty of two sexual assaults. One that occurred in a classroom at Broad Run High School and another that occurred at Stone Bridge High School.

He was then ordered to be placed on the sex offender registry by the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Judge Pamela Brooks previously said she felt compelled to do so after reviewing psychosexual and psychological evaluations of the boy conducted after he was found guilty of the assaults.

She had never ordered a teen be added to the list prior to this case. According to WJLA, she revoked that decision on Thursday. He will no longer be required to have his name on the Adult Sex Offender List.

WJLA reports that this change comes after Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj did not file a written motion to have the teen added to the list. The judge admits she made a mistake at the teen’s last hearing “by accepting an oral and not written motion.”

Scott Smith, the parent of one of the girls assaulted by the teen, released a statement through his lawyer’s office after the judge altered her decision.