Court documents: Alleged abuse took place in the Chesterfield home where child’s remains were found

Two Chesterfield parents have been arrested after his a boy’s remains were found in a home freezer, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Documents from the Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court detail alleged abuse between Dina and Kassceen Weaver, the two parents facing charges after the remains of their son Eliel Adon Weaver were discovered in a freezer in their Chesterfield residence.

A criminal complaint describes that Dina was subject to physical and emotional abuse, including being tied up and burned with a curling iron and being subjected to derogatory name calling from their other son at the direction of Kassceen.

Dina’s brother contacted Chesterfield County Police in early May out of fear for his sister’s safety and went on to describe “manipulative” and controlling behavior on the part of Kassceen toward his wife. He detailed that Dina wasn’t allowed to own a car, a cell phone or talk to her own family members, and that any contact they had was while Dina was working at a local Rite Aid as a pharmacist.

Another criminal complaint from Dina states “There is a history of physical and mental abuse (undocumented). I am fearful of the safety for myself and brother, as we are not supposed to have contact with each other.”

Kassceen is charged with concealment of a body, conspiracy to conceal a body, failing to render aid to a child, as well as for domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female, according to police.

Dina faces charges of conspiracy to conceal a body, and failing to render aid to a child.

Both parents posted bail and are out of jail until their next appearance in Chesterfield JDR Court on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.