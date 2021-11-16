Court records reveal new details in quadruple shooting after 3 teens arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three teenagers are under arrest in connection to last week’s deadly quadruple shooting in Richmond’s East End. Two children were killed and two men were seriously hurt in the incident.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said officers and detectives have been working around the clock, skipping sleep and time with their families, to find out who’s responsible for the ‘heinous’ crime. The U.S Marshals Office is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to more arrests.

“We will prosecute you,” Smith said during a Saturday press conference. “We will come for you.”

Chief Smith is sticking to those words he spoke over the weekend after a 9 and 14-year-old were gunned down. He announced Tuesday morning that three males were arrested for their involvement.

Clintoine Baker, 18, was taken into custody Monday night. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

18-year-old Clintoine Baker and two 17-year-olds, whose names and pictures aren’t released due to their age, were taken into custody on Monday evening.

They’re facing a slew of charges collectively including:

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Aggravated malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Shooting from a moving vehicle

Attempted murder

Last Friday officers were called to Nine Mile and Creighton Roads and found four people shot at the O.M.G. convenience store. Two men were critically hurt and tragically two young children were killed by gunfire — 14-year-old Rah’Quan Logan and 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad.

Richmond Public Schools has confirmed that Rah’Quan was a high school student in the district. Family members of Abdul tell 8News he was hit by gunfire while running into the store, owned by his family, to get a bag of chips he left inside.

“I cannot imagine the pain that they are feeling right now and I can say this organization and myself, personally, stands with them,” Smith said. “This pain and this scar will be there for the rest of their life.”

The intended target on Friday night is still a mystery, but court records are shining some light on what happened. In those documents an RPD officer details that around 7:30 p.m. a red Ford SUV was traveling east on Nine Mile Road. As the car turned onto Creighton Road, multiple people inside the SUV drew their weapons and opened fire in the direction of O.M.G. convenience store. The document states that both Abdul and Rah’Quan were at the store and both were killed by gunfire; two others were shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The document states that after the shooting, the red SUV continued down North Creighton Road for about a fourth of a mile when a silver Sedan pulled in front of the red SUV. That’s when the occupants, once again, drew their weapons and started shooting at the silver car with a driver inside.

It goes on to state that after that shooting, the red SUV was tracked to the Redd Fox apartment complex in the area of Mosby Court. Surveillance video captured four people getting out of the red SUV, including Baker. The 18-year-old and three others were seen on video hiding weapons and walking across the street.

Chief Smith said on Tuesday that as of now, the shooting does not appear to be gang-related, however he did say that a majority of crimes are being committed by “our youth.” He asked the community to get involved and come together.

This is an ongoing investigation and you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. To provide an anonymous tip through the U.S. Marshals use your web browser to search for USMS Tips on a computer and submit a tip anonymously.