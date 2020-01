CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Turn them in. That’s Chesterfield County Police’s message to those who come across stolen credit cards.

The plea comes after credit cards left in vehicles at local parks and gyms were stolen and used at stores in Henrico and Chesterfield County.

Police released several photos of the larceny suspects:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

