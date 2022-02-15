Crewe Police searching for suspects who shot into 2 occupied homes while driving a car

CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — The Crewe Police Department is searching for two men who fired several rounds from a moving vehicle into occupied homes Monday.

Police are investigating an incident where two suspects fired several rounds from a car into two homes with people inside around 4:29 p.m. on Feb. 14. They drove away from the scene at the 200 block of Guy Avenue in Crewe, Virginia.

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s and were traveling in a late-2000s model, grey, four-door Chevrolet.

Photo provided by Crewe Police.

The suspects were last seen on Tyler Street heading north out of the town.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Morgan of the Crewe Police Department via the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044.